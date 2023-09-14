Studios embrace cross-promotions to woo viewers, boost engagement

Studios embrace cross-promotions to woo viewers, boost engagement2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:33 AM IST
This strategy benefits both creators and the audience by sharing costs, broadening the audience base, and elevating brand image. This trend is seen in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with crossovers extending to different platforms and production houses.
New Delhi: Film studios and web content creators are increasingly turning to cross-promotions as a cost-effective strategy to enhance audience engagement in a crowded content landscape.
