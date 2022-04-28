Subdued Eid ahead for theatres in the northern India

Like any other festival, the Eid weekend has always brought together families and friends over their shared love for entertainment at the theatre, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas, at ticketing site BookMyShow. “In the past few years, while Eid weekends have largely seen the release of Salman Khan-helmed movies garnering successful box office runs, the pandemic year releases had taken a slight backseat owing to strict guidelines set in place for the out-of-home entertainment industry. With occupancy limitations being lifted, we have already seen a stellar start to 2022 with the first quarter surpassing industry expectations, and this upcoming Eid weekend will continue to uphold the trend delivering great results and strongly contributing to the recovery curve of the movie-entertainment industry," Saksena said.