NEW DELHI : Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has appointed promoter Subhash Chandra as chairman emeritus, following his resignation as non-executive director of the firm. His appointment will be effective 19 August, 2020. This would mean that Chandra who was previously chairman would now continue to be associated with the business in an honorary fashion.

ZEEL has also appointed R Gopalan, former financial services secretary, as chairman. Gopalan has been serving as additional director (independent) at Zee since November 2019.

“In recognition of the fact that..Chandra founded the company and considering his unmatched contributions, as a mark of respect, the Board requested him to act as 'Chairman Emeritus' with effect from August 19, 2020 and the same was accepted by him. This position will not carry any remuneration. As Chairman Emeritus, Shri. Chandra will continue to guide the Board and the Company's Senior Management," ZEE said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

New chairman Gopalan has vast experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints with the ministry of commerce and finance ministry, and in the manufacturing and services sectors. He has held several positions including member of public enterprises selection board, secretary at the department of economic affairs and the department of financial services, besides having led the Indian negotiation team at the World Trade Organisation. He comes with a masters in public administration and management from Harvard University, an MA in economics from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Madras University.

