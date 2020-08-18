New chairman Gopalan has vast experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints with the ministry of commerce and finance ministry, and in the manufacturing and services sectors. He has held several positions including member of public enterprises selection board, secretary at the department of economic affairs and the department of financial services, besides having led the Indian negotiation team at the World Trade Organisation. He comes with a masters in public administration and management from Harvard University, an MA in economics from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Madras University.