Subscriptions to make 60% of OTT revenue by 2030: Report

The OTT market in India is estimated to grow from $2.6 billion in 2022 at 20-23% CAGR to $11-13% in 2030. The primary driver of the growth will be the SVoD segment, expected to grow from 85–90 million subscriptions in 2022 to 160–165 million subscriptions in 2027, the report said. The gaming market that will grow to $8-11 billion by 2030, sees mobile gaming boasting 85% of the market size, leading the growth. The theatrical film market that will grow to $3-4 billion by 2030, saw 58% of box office revenue coming from regional language movies between January and August this year. The animation and VFX and audio sectors will grow to $4-5 billion and $1-1.1 billion respectively by 2030, the report said.

