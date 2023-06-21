Suniel Shetty appoints Branquila Brand Ventures to handle his brand, businesses1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Branquila Brand Ventures is the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Dahiya launched Branquila last year, after he quit the Times of India Group in 2021.
Actor Suniel Shetty has announced his collaboration with Branquila Brand Ventures, the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Effective immediately, Branquila Brand Ventures assumes responsibility for managing Shetty’s brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that the actor has got an agency on-board, to strengthen and scale-up existing ventures besides exploring newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.
