Actor Suniel Shetty has announced his collaboration with Branquila Brand Ventures, the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Effective immediately, Branquila Brand Ventures assumes responsibility for managing Shetty’s brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that the actor has got an agency on-board, to strengthen and scale-up existing ventures besides exploring newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.

“Sandeep brings with him experience across categories and imagination. I am excited to have him on-board to explore newer avenues, as well as to propel the existing ones. I strongly believe in ethical growth, and doing things differently. I am glad that we’ve got great alignment with him there as well," Shetty said in a statement.

Dahiya launched Branquila last year, after he quit the Times of India Group in 2021. He spent eight years at the group, spearheading the launch of Times’ brands into newer consumer categories. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya lead the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon - a company-owned, company-operated format, in Mumbai. Prior to the Times Group, he spent eight years at Viacom18, heading its consumer products business, creating business models in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors.

Dahiya, founder and CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures said it’s an honour to work with Shetty across multiple ventures to curate, create and collaborate on new and novel ideas. “His acute understanding of the key aspects of business, is hard to match – not just within the industry, but outside it as well. We look forward to collectively breaking newer frontiers," he added.