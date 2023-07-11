Suniel Shetty invests in new healthcare venture1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Shetty is widely recognized as a venture capitalist. His portfolio of investments in the healthcare industry includes FITTR, which raised funding from Sequoia Capital in Pre-Series A Funding in 2020.
New Delhi: Actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested in a new healthcare venture The Biohacker, a full-service integrative health and wellness clinic founded by Lalit Dharmani.
