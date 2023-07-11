“I’m excited about ‘The Biohacker’ as it is definitely my wisest collaboration till date since it explores the impact of the approach of biohacking on our personal health and society. There is rapid growth in the healthcare and fitness sector to improve the lifestyle of people, and, ‘The Biohacker’ interests me because of their approach towards wellness, starting right from the diagnosis to therapeutic treatments by using high-end technology," Shetty said in a statement.

Shetty is widely recognized as a venture capitalist. His portfolio of investments in the healthcare industry includes FITTR, which raised funding from Sequoia Capital in Pre-Series A Funding in 2020. His previous investments also include the men’s grooming company Beardo, which raised funding from Venture Catalyst and Marico Ltd, Bodyfirst Wellness Nutrition Pvt. Ltd, the Indian science-based wellness group with nutraceutical products and Aquatein, the fitness start-up that manufactures protein water to help the body cut fat deposits and retain lean muscle without any fillers.

“Through the use of the latest preventive and curative techniques, we aim to alter people’s behaviours and lifestyles in order to boost their immunity and protect their health. This will happen by monitoring an individual’s health, data analytics, and hi-tech tests done at the cellular level. Our centers are being set up in India with in-house facilities that test different aspects of the human body to ensure health optimization and longevity. The focus is to reduce the biological age of an individual so that overall health is maintained," Dharmani said in a statement.