Sunil Lulla appointed BARC India CEO

NEW DELHI : Broadcast Audience Research Council, the television audience measurement company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its new chief executive. He takes over the role from Partho Dasgupta, the first CEO of the firm, who has decided to move on. Dasgupta and Lulla are working with the BARC teams for a smooth transition.

BARC is a joint industry company between broadcasters, advertisers and agencies.

On his tenure, Dasgupta said that it has been a tremendous journey to setup the world’s largest audience measurement company with the least investment and in the quickest time.

“Having set it up, expanding the panel and introducing new insight products for news, sports, music and outdoor genres, I thought it is time to move on and do new things. I have enjoyed setting up new businesses and brands and turning them around both in media and consumer space and it is time to explore new domains. I would like to thank board members and techcomm members, especially Punit Goenka and Shashi Shekhar for the tremendous support and guidance," he added.

Sunil Lulla, who brings over 35 years of media and marketing experience, said that he’s delighted to lead BARC as its grows its footprint, in coverage, scope and services, in the fast growing and rapidly evolving television and digital industry. “Things are changing fast and audience measurement has to keep pace with all these. I thank Partho for bringing the company to where it is and wish him a great time ahead," he said.

Welcoming Lulla, Punit Goenka, chairman BARC India said that he has been a board member before and is familiar with BARC. "I would also like to thank Partho for steering BARC through tough times, building a great team and establishing the technology architecture that BARC is proud of. Winner of several awards, BARC India is now considered a benchmark by the global measurement community. We wish him the best for his career ahead," he added.