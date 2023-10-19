Sunny Deol birthday: The Gadar 2 star turns 67

Sunny Deol, Bollywood actor and elder son of Dharmendra, has turned 66 on Thursday. He was born on 19 October 1956 in the village of Sahnewal in East Punjab. His real name is Ajay Singh Deol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had carved a niche for himself as a prominent action star during the 1980s.

The actor made his silver screen debut with film Betaab opposite Amrita Singh in 1983. The movie was a resounding success, followed by several hits in the '80s and '90s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His performances in movies ChaalBaaz, Ghayal, Arjun, Paap Ki Duniya, Tridev, Damini, Darr, Jeet, Ghatak, Ziddi, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha earned him accolades.

This year has been a great success for Sunny Deol as action drama film Gadar 2 became a blockbuster. The movie earned over ₹600 crore worldwide.

Sunny has also acted alongside his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol in films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled “Lahore 1947", which will feature Sunny Deol.

Sunny is married to Pooja Deol, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer.

Sunny Deol is also a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During younger days, Sunny has spent a considerable amount of time in Punjab.

“I have lived there (in Punjab) for many years. Till 1980, I used to spend at least 3-4 months every year. We used to live in a village. I also learnt a lot of things. I learnt to swim there. I used to go to the bridge and jump into the pond and would reach the shore by floating. I remember going to the fields with my uncles early in the morning on a bullock cart. It was all very beautiful," Sunny told to Curly Tales.

