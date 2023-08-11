Gadar 2, OMG 2 set to dominate box office with over ₹75 crore business on opening day2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Akshay Kumar starrer ‘OMG 2’ and Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’ compete at the box office, while Rajnikanth's Jailer breaks records in Kollywood.
Ahead of Independence Day, Bollywood and Kollywood have offered the public a series of entertainment at multiplexes with the release of Sunny Deol's starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Rajnikanth's Jailer. It is anticipated on Friday, the trio will give business of over ₹75 crore to the box office.
Another trade analyst Girish Johar has a similar opinion regarding OMG 2. Johar said, OMG 2 has a very different kind of audience, and the film has also had little promotions (owing to censor troubles, and OMG2 being a smaller film). As per Johar, OMG 2 may earn between ₹5 -10 crore on its opening day
JAILER
Meanwhile, Rajnikanth's Jailer, which was released yesterday, has created a new record by entering all-time TOP 3 openers in Kollywood. The film has minted ₹95.78 crore worldwide, according to Manobala Vijayabalan. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film minted ₹29.46 crore on Thursday.