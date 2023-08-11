'GADAR 2 opening day collection'

Gadar 2 sold nearly 3 lakh tickets in advance booking Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told Hindustan Times that the action film will make more than ₹30 crore on its opening day. "Looking at the advance bookings, the opening of Gadar 2 can be conveniently put at anything above ₹30 crore. If it has the kind of traction we are expecting, Gadar 2 will possibly be the highest-grosser for Sunny Deol in decades. Let us hope the movie brings in that euphoria and experience for the audience," Rathi said. The film has received rave reviews from the audience so far. Netizens took to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and praise Sunny Deol.