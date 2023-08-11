Ahead of Independence Day, Bollywood and Kollywood have offered the public a series of entertainment at multiplexes with the release of Sunny Deol's starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Rajnikanth's Jailer. It is anticipated on Friday, the trio will give business of over ₹75 crore to the box office.
Helmed by Anil Sharma, Deol, and Amisha Patel have brought back their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena, 22 years after the release of the superhit film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha on Friday (11 August). The movie is releasing alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2.
'GADAR 2 opening day collection'
Gadar 2 sold nearly 3 lakh tickets in advance booking Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told Hindustan Times that the action film will make more than ₹30 crore on its opening day. "Looking at the advance bookings, the opening of Gadar 2 can be conveniently put at anything above ₹30 crore. If it has the kind of traction we are expecting, Gadar 2 will possibly be the highest-grosser for Sunny Deol in decades. Let us hope the movie brings in that euphoria and experience for the audience," Rathi said. The film has received rave reviews from the audience so far. Netizens took to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and praise Sunny Deol.
'OMG 2 opening day collection'
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'OMG 2' is another big film that appears to give great competition to Gadar 2 at the box office. The part of Gadar had competed against Aamir Khan's Lagaan on 15 June 2001. At that time both the films had performed equally well. This time OMG 2 has been released alongside Gadar 2. Most film critics have given great reviews to Amit Rai's film OMG2. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the film, Kumar has played the role of Lord Shiva. Film critic Taran Adarsh called OMG 2 'Courageous', and added, "Akshay Kumar is in terrific form, Pankaj Tripathi delivers his career-best act, Yami Gautam is fantastic and Pawan Malhotra excels. OMG2 has some unforgettable moments, especially the courtroom sequences, but tends to get talk-heavy at times".
According to Adarsh, the film might not commence its journey with great numbers at the Box Office but has the power to grow with strong word of mouth.
Another trade analyst Girish Johar has a similar opinion regarding OMG 2. Johar said, OMG 2 has a very different kind of audience, and the film has also had little promotions (owing to censor troubles, and OMG2 being a smaller film). As per Johar, OMG 2 may earn between ₹5 -10 crore on its opening day
JAILER
Meanwhile, Rajnikanth's Jailer, which was released yesterday, has created a new record by entering all-time TOP 3 openers in Kollywood. The film has minted ₹95.78 crore worldwide, according to Manobala Vijayabalan. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film minted ₹29.46 crore on Thursday.
