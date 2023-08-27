Sunny Deol-starer Gadar 2 continues to remain on the earning spree and as per the film critics, the film is going to become the fastest one to cross ₹450 crore. Notably, only two other films have crossed the ₹450 crore mark at the Box Office- Pathaan and Baahubali 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is going to be the latest addition to the prestigious list.

“NEW RECORD… ‘GADAR 2’ FASTEST TO CROSS ₹ 450 CR… #Gadar2 will cross the enviable ₹ 450 cr mark in #India today [Sun]… In the past, only #Pathaan and #Baahubali2 #Hindi had cruised past ₹ 450 cr mark #Gadar2: Day 17 [today] #Pathaan: Day 18 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 20 #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only," film critic Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

The sequel of the 2001 Gadar film, Gadar 2 has really disrupted the box office with massive collections. The action-packed film is becoming a choice for people from all age groups as it brings with it all the nostalgia from its prequel. The viewers loved to revisit the onscreen chemistry between Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel and the tinge of patriotism in the film provided it with the right amount of drama.

Eyeing the highest Box Office collections record

After leaving behind Pathaan and Baahubali 2 in the ₹450 crore mark race, Gadar 2 is eyeing the other record of highest collections at the Box Office. Currently, the film Pathaan stands as the top performer in terms of domestic box office earnings, amassing a substantial sum of ₹543.05 crore. In comparison, Baahubali 2 holds an impressive record with a cumulative domestic revenue of ₹510.99 crore throughout its theatrical run.

Gadar 2 is not the only film spreading its magic with Indian cinema lovers. Rajinikanth's Jailer is also receiving enormous love with people thronging the theaters to get a glimpse of the legendary actor. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and is likely to touch ₹600 worldwide soon.