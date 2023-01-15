Suriya ranks No.1 in IIHB ranking of southern celebs2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:20 PM IST
IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all-India level with a sample size of over of 60,000
Actor Suriya, primarily known for his work in Tamil cinema, is South India’s top celebrity, according to a research study by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). Allu Arjun topped the list in Telugu cinema, while Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil shared the No.1 spot in Malayalam. Vijay followed Suriya at No.2 in the Tamil industry.