Actor Suriya, primarily known for his work in Tamil cinema, is South India’s top celebrity, according to a research study by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). Allu Arjun topped the list in Telugu cinema, while Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil shared the No.1 spot in Malayalam. Vijay followed Suriya at No.2 in the Tamil industry.

The TIARA South Research Report 2023 was carried out with a sample size of 5,246 respondents across the four southern states. It covers 18 celebrities from the south of India – six from Telugu cinema, six from Tamil, four from Malayalam and two from Kannada. The fieldwork was carried out between November and December 2022.

IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all-India level with a sample size of over of 60,000. This is the first time that the research, called TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) was conducted exclusively on South India. IIHB is a think tank that studies, researches, analyses and ranks celebrities across movies, sports, cricket and other genres. As part of the research, each celebrity was rated on 64 attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions.

On the trustworthy factor, Suriya beat the rest of the competition though Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Telugu cinema; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan led in Tamil while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep scored in Malayalam and Kannada.

Suriya was also the ‘most identified with’ star, beating Telugu leaders Prabhas and Ram Charan, and was ahead of the Tamil industry’s Vijay and Vijay Setupathi.Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran were the leaders in Kannada and Malayalam cinema respectively.

Suriya was also ahead of Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda on being South India’s most attractive. Vijay was No.1 one in Tamil cinema while Dulquer Salmaan led in the other two states.

As far as being South India’s most respected star goes, Suriya was again on top. Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR led in the Telugu industry while Ajith and Sivakarthikeyn topped in Tamil. Yash was the leader in Malayalam as well as Kannada with Kiccha Sudeep in second place.

Suriya continued to dominate as South India’s most appealing, while Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer Salmaan topped Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada-speaking markets.

“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples," Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB said in a statement adding that none of the other southern stars come close to Suriya on most parameters in the research.

In the all India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s most trusted star while Ayushmann Khurrana was the one most identified with. Alia Bhatt was seen as India’s most attractive, Bachchan was most respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s most appealing star.