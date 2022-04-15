Suriya’s production ‘Oh my Dog’ to premiere on Amazon Prime on 21 April

To be sure, media experts point out that most OTT platforms realise today that volume on the service will come from regional content. A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released in July 2020, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of the year. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros.

