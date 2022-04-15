Suriya’s production ‘Oh my Dog’ to premiere on Amazon Prime on 21 April

Suriya’s production ‘Oh my Dog’ to premiere on Amazon Prime on 21 April2 min read . 15 Apr 2022
- The family entertainer is written-directed by Sarov Shanmuga and produced by Suriya and wife Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.
Actor Suriya’s Tamil production Oh my Dog will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 21 April. The family entertainer is written-directed by Sarov Shanmuga and produced by Suriya and wife Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.
Last August, Amazon had announced a deal with 2D Entertainment, as part of which four of company’s productions were to premiere directly on the service. The slate included Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan; Udanpirappe a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu; Oh My Dog, a children’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.
To be sure, media experts point out that most OTT platforms realise today that volume on the service will come from regional content. A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released in July 2020, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of the year. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros.
“Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50% of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films,“ Vijay Subramaniam, former director and head of content, Amazon Prime Video had said in a statement earlier adding that Suriya’s two older productions, Soorarai Pottru and Ponmagal Vandhal also received positive response from audiences on the service.