New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release Chhichhore will release in China on 7 January, 2022. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, will touch a screen count of 11,000. Rajput featured in successful commercial films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath . Chhichhore was released in India in September 2019.

The Bollywood success story in China began more than a decade ago with Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots that had made Rs. 16 crore. Khan followed it up with PK (Rs. 123 crore), Dangal ( Rs. 1,200 crore), also directed by Tiwari and Secret Superstar (Rs. 700 crore). Other hits came with Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (Rs. 300 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun (Rs. 324 crore).

Industry experts said massive screen count is an important factor for Indian films to have managed such impressive theatrical returns in China. The country almost quadrupled its screen count in the last few years, from around 10,000. There's a difference in ticket rates too. The average ticket price in China is $12 compared with India’s $1.5. But most importantly, Indian stories with their strong emotional chord have resonated with Chinese audiences, who are used to either Hollywood spectacles or Chinese mythologies and fantasies.

However, Indian films seemed to be losing shine at the China box office, in the last couple of months before the covid-19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar’s biographical drama Padman had registered an unimpressive total of Rs. 25.54 crore, while comedy drama 102 Not Out had made Rs. 25.06 crore. India’s blockbuster war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion too had only managed about Rs. 80 crore.

While not on a par with traditional overseas markets such as the US, UK or West Asia, trade experts say China was an emerging territory for Bollywood, even though it worked with a quota of around 50 on film exports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.