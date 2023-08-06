Sushmita Sen, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to share a still from her upcoming series ‘Taali’ only to pique the curiosity of her fans after an impactful teaser that left everyone mesmerised.

Sushmita Sen is essaying the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’. Sushmita took to Instagram and treated fans with a video along with the trailer announcement.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Koi hijra bulata hai, koi nautanki, toh koi gamechanger."#Taali trailer out tomorrow.#TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug."

In the video, Sushmita’s character can be seen wiping the words from the glass to show the face of her character Gauri. The words that she rubbed read Kaamchor, Bimari, Bhikhari, Chakka-- words that transgender people have been associated with for a long time before activists took to fight for their rights, their social acceptance. The actor revealed that the trailer of much awaited Taali will be released on 7 August, Monday.

Evidently, the Miss Universe's spirit, charisma, and charm could not be deterred by the recently concluded angioplasty and stent placement that she underwent in March this year, while shooting for her highly popular series ‘Aarya’.

Recently, the actor shared the teaser video along with a caption, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender."

Directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav the biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant -- her childhood, transition, and eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant has already built anticipation among the audience.

Talking about her look, she earlier said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.