NEW DELHI: Bengali film, television and web production house Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) will bring unreleased tracks from old, popular Bengali films on YouTube . These will include songs from hits such as Chokher Bali, Pratibaad, Dadathakur, and Tumi Ele Tai which users are unfamiliar with.

"These old films and songs have had a different serene connection with the audience. Films like Chokher Bali, Josh or Pratibaad and their songs became immensely popular at that time and people still love hearing them. So, we decided to revisit the old memory lanes by releasing these film songs which were previously not available on YouTube. I believe they will hit the right chords of nostalgia amongst the audience," Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director of SVF, said in a statement.

As the covid-19 pandemic rages on and stress levels spike across generations irrespective of age, audiences seek comfort and nostalgia from what they choose to view, turning away from dark or heavy programming.

American streaming service Netflix continues to see classic sitcom FRIENDS, first aired in the early 1990s, trend in its top-10 list for India. During the lockdown last year, video streaming service ShemarooMe had witnessed 50-200% increase in consumption of classics and titles resonating most with families as a group including Mughal-E-Azam, Pakeezah, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, Padosan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dulhe Raja and TV shows like Ye Jo Hai Zindagi and Full Tension.

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are also bringing out mythologicals in the hope of capturing eyeballs as Doordarshan did with TV shows Ramayana and Mahabharata last year.

While MX Player has just launched Ramyug, Disney+ Hotstar introduced The Legend of Hanuman a few weeks ago and Netflix is ready with a prequel to the Baahubali franchise.

