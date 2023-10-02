Swastik Productions rolls out end-to-end studio in Gujarat
Swastik Productions, an Indian production company, founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary that has produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Begusarai, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn, has planned an end-to-end studio Umargam, Gujarat, to facilitate shooting for large-format shows. The facility includes infrastructure to shoot and crews to stay on the ground.