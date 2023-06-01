Savarkar movie: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s family slams Randeep Hooda for ‘distorting facts’1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and have refuted claims made in Randeep Hooda's ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar inspired the revolutionaries.
Randeep Hooda, who portrays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Savarkar, earlier tweeted about Savarkar being an inspiration to revolutionaries such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Khudiram Bose. Even the teaser of the biopic says so. Now, the family members of Bose have strongly refuted any claims suggesting in the biopic that Savarkar played a role in inspiring the freedom fighters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×