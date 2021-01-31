Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

OPEN APP
Swedish Sandra Fogel watches a movie alone among empty seats in a cinema hall during the Gothenburg Film Festival (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 05:37 PM IST Reuters

Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film

STOCKHOLM: Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants.

Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.

"In healthcare I seem to have spent ages listening, testing and consoling. I feel like I’m drained of energy," Enroth said.

Pater Noster, on the boundary of a dense archipelago off Sweden's west coat, is known for its lighthouse.

"The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week – all this is really attractive," said Enroth, who will keep a daily video diary that will appear on the festival's website.

The festival's CEO Mirja Wester said: "It feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the healthcare system who are all working so hard against COVID-19."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

