Swiggy, CoinDCX to sponsor Bigg Boss on VOOT

NEW DELHI: Voot, video streaming platform owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has signed food delivery service Swiggy and cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDCX, as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors for the OTT version of its reality show Bigg Boss.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show will premiere on the streaming platform six weeks in advance of television, starting 8 August.

Swiggy will deliver an IP (intellectual property) on Bigg Boss OTT that will enable fans to digitally interact with contestants once a week, Voot said in a statement. Meanwhile, CoinDCX, which will have its own branded zone in the house, will bring in a host of content integrations and digital interactivities that will build awareness and educate users about cryptocurrency.

A trivia quiz “Hazaaron Jeetenge Karodo Inaam" has been specially designed for Bigg Boss viewers on Voot along with CoinDCX's Learn team, giving them a chance to play and win prizes as they watch the show.

“Given the all-digital play, Bigg Boss OTT is designed to engage the viewer with interactive features such as polls, quizzes, voting and a lot more, to change the narrative of reality shows and bring in a whole new paradigm of engagement," Chanpreet Arora, head- AVoD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said in a statement.

Umesh Krishna K, director, marketing, Swiggy, said the company had started its partnership with Voot for Bigg Boss in 2018 and the show that has seen great viewership online, helps it connect with its core audience through advertising and meaningful integrations.

“I believe the audience that CoinDCX appeals to is well-aligned with Voot. The OTT platform already has a large share of the audience that falls under the same category, which we focus on. This makes it a perfect fit for us," Ramalingam Subramanian, head of marketing and communications, CoinDCX, said in a statement adding that the association should further help their platform in creating awareness and educating retail investors about cryptocurrency as an asset class.

