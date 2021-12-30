Swimming  with  sharks  or  storm  in  a  tea cup?

“We got to-the-point and real feedback, which was quite fair. We didn’t want, and neither did we get sugar-coated feedback. The judges pointed out potential blind spots in our business that we should work on, and that will actually be helpful to us as a young startup," said Raghav Himatsingka, founder of Raising Superstars, an early learning platform for children between the ages of 0 and 3, who was featured in the seventh episode of the show.