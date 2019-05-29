New Delhi: Music company T-Series on Wednesday said that it has become biggest YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers.

The company has already surpassed its major online rival PewDiePie which has a subscriber base of 96 million. PewDiePie is the channel of Swedish Youtuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He is an actor, comedian and gamer–commentator and best known for his YouTube video content.

"World’s biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers. Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud," the company tweeted. It also changed it cover picture on Twitter.

PewDiePie had maintained his lead on YouTube for five years. Since October 2018, PewDiePie and T-Series have been fighting for the YouTube crown but things began to change in favour of the Indian music label and film production company after it started gaining more than 100,000 subscribers everyday in 2018. Started in early 1980s, the Indian music label is owned by Gulshan Kumar and Bhusan Kumar.

The T-Series channel primarily contains Indian music videos (Bollywood music and Indi-pop) as well as Bollywood film trailers, and uploads several videos every day. It has updated 13.3 thousand videos as of 21 April 2019.

Although not widely known in the United States, T-Series is one of the most watched YouTube channel in the world. T-Series started posting trailers and music videos from its catalog on YouTube in earnest in late 2010.