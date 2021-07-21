NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible to be directed by Swaroop RSJ. Pannu whose crime drama Haseen Dilruba started streaming on Netflix earlier this month, has also committed to Looop Lapeta, an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, Anurag Kashyap's thriller Dobaaraa produced by Ekta Kapoor and sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mitthu.

Pannu, who started her career as a model for brands such as Reliance Trends, Red FM 93.5, UniStyle Image, Coca-Cola, Motorola and Pantaloon, among others, made her film debut with Telugu romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam, following it up with Aadukalam (2011), which marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She made a foray into Malayalam cinema around the same time, with Doubles (2011), opposite Mammootty and Nadiya Moidu.

After south Indian offerings such as Mr. Perfect (2011) alongside Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, Veera (2011), opposite Ravi Teja, Tamil film Vandhaan Vendraan, Krishna Vamsi's Mogudu and Telugu–Tamil bilingual Gundello Godari, Pannu made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, co-starring Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Zafar. Later, she was seen in the big budget action thriller Arrambam co-starring Ajith Kumar and Arya.

Her successful streak in Hindi cinema started with Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), where she played an undercover agent, courtroom drama Pink which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla, an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India's first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad.

