New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu has launched her own production house called Outsiders Films, whose first project will be a thriller that she will feature in. Pannu has collaborated with content creator and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya who has worked on films such as Super 30, ‘83, Soorma, Piku, and is also producing Pannu’s upcoming title Rashmi Rocket.

With this, Pannu joins the list of young Bollywood actors producing their own films including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, besides older stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

“Having had my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting up my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the past 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent that is looking for a breakthrough and comes with no film background like me," Pannu said in a statement.

Media and entertainment industry experts maintain that often stars prefer to extend their brand beyond acting since they do not see themselves doing it for the long haul. Besides, launching a production house makes sense as they could keep costs under control by not charging a fee for acting but instead taking a share in profits.

It is also done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster. In an earlier interview to Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said that roles often become repetitive or not challenging enough, as actors start aging.

“However, I feel an actor comes into their prime only in their 30s. And I think that is the time you start considering options of collaborating with like-minded people," Chopra had said, referring to production.

