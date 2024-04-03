Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe sangeet video to Bruno Mars' song goes viral | Watch
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu reportedly got married to her longtime boyfriend and former Olympic badminton medalist and Danish player Mathias Boe, recently. Although the Bollywood star has not made an official announcement or shared her marriage pictures, however several unofficial videos and pictures from her pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media platforms.