Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe sangeet video to Bruno Mars' song goes viral | Watch

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu reportedly got married to her longtime boyfriend and former Olympic badminton medalist and Danish player Mathias Boe, recently. Although the Bollywood star has not made an official announcement or shared her marriage pictures, however several unofficial videos and pictures from her pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media platforms.

Taapsee pre-wedding festivities: The couple dance to Bruno Mars song

In a video clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the couple can be seen on stage flaunting their effortless chemistry on ‘Just the Way You Are’ by Bruno Mars. The video from their sangeet ceremonyends with Pannu and Boe hugging each other. The couple then bows to the guests present at the event.

Taapsee pre-wedding festivities:Taapsee, sister Shagun dance to Dil To Pagal Hai song

In another video, Taapsee can be seen dancing with her sister Shagun Pannu. Both the sisters danced to the iconic song ‘Le Gayi’ from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai (1997).

For the sangeet ceremony, Taapsee was seen wearing a white top and pants whereas Mathias was in a pink suit and trousers. Shagun can be seen in the viral video wearing a green lehenga.

Taapsee’s wedding video

Earlier, an unofficial video emerged on Reddit showing the entry of ‘Thappad’ fame actress in a bridal look as well as her varmala ceremony. For the ceremony, she was seen wearing a red suit and heavy jewellery in the viral video. Mathias was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya can be heard in the background as she walks down the aisle. The couple can be seen dancing, hugging and kissing each other after the varmala ceremony.

Taapsee and Mathias' wedding

According to News18, the Bollywood star married Mathias on March 23 in Udaipur in an "extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. Only family members, close friends and some of Taapsee’s colleagues from the film industry attended the marriage ceremony. Recently, film producer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati's photos, seemingly from Taapsee and Mathias's wedding also grabbed the attention of fans. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!