New Delhi: Pratik Gandhi, best known for his performance in SonyLIV’s Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story will be seen along with Taapsee Pannu in a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Junglee Pictures.

Gandhi, who was recently seen in a short film called Shimmy on Amazon miniTV and a feature film called Bhavai, has also been signed for a movie to be produced by T-Series called Dedh Bigha Zameen to be directed by Scam filmmaker Hansal Mehta, besides an untitled romantic comedy along with Vidya Balan.

To be sure, the past year has seen plenty of new faces take over home screens and command significant shares of both viewership and engagement time. Popular faces on the internet -- including those on web shows, YouTube and social media -- have not only upped their fee, but also expanded their area of work. This marks a shift in consumer mindset that seems to have embraced the new, relatable faces over larger-than-life film star who were missing in action most of the year both in cinema theatres and social media.

Experimental, niche narratives on the web, free from box office pressures offer varied opportunities to this young internet talent with substantial following. Some are getting brand endorsement deals too. Streaming services are willing to showcase the craft and talent of credible showrunners, actors and writers and not just of those with pedigree or body of work. Digital medium has helped content creators explore diverse formats and genres and delve deep into character building, according to media experts.

Several young actors say films expect box office returns and makers, therefore, think twice before casting newcomers whereas web content focuses on the script and talent.

