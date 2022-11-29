Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Blurr’ to stream on ZEE5

Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputtli, for instance, was acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. It is also likely to release two other films of the Bollywood star directly on the platform. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings made its debut on Netflix, while Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Producers of these movies realized that they may have little success in movie halls, while streaming services say a top star cast can fetch them more eyeballs and subscribers. “Streaming platforms have completely shut the door to small films featuring unfamiliar or those deemed non-saleable faces after burning their fingers with far too many direct acquisitions during the lockdowns. However, some teams feel A-list star movies, albeit, mid-sized and not requiring a theatrical experience go well with their market expansion plans and help on-board new subscribers,“ said a film producer, seeking anonymity.

