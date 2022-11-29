Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Blurr’ to stream on ZEE5

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Blurr’ to stream on ZEE51 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts in a marked shift from buying movies based on box office performance.
Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts in a marked shift from buying movies based on box office performance.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced the premiere of its direct to digital movie – Blurr on 9 December. Produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, the film is a psychological thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced the premiere of its direct to digital movie – Blurr on 9 December. Produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, the film is a psychological thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi.
Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts in a marked shift from buying movies based on box office performance.
Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts in a marked shift from buying movies based on box office performance.
Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputtli, for instance, was acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. It is also likely to release two other films of the Bollywood star directly on the platform. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings made its debut on Netflix, while Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Producers of these movies realized that they may have little success in movie halls, while streaming services say a top star cast can fetch them more eyeballs and subscribers. “Streaming platforms have completely shut the door to small films featuring unfamiliar or those deemed non-saleable faces after burning their fingers with far too many direct acquisitions during the lockdowns. However, some teams feel A-list star movies, albeit, mid-sized and not requiring a theatrical experience go well with their market expansion plans and help on-board new subscribers,“ said a film producer, seeking anonymity.
Big stars create marketing hype for streaming services, especially, if the films are released directly on the platforms. The experience also comes on the back of several small films managing little noise.
However, other media experts said movie stars could be impacted if their smaller films are streamed directly to millions of households. “The common perception would be their films are now available on home devices, at negligible rates, so why should a viewer spend on a ticket to watch an upcoming title in theatres? It could impact the buzz around and business of their other bigger films lined up," the producer added.