Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to premiere on Netflix on 4 February

Pannu who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s comedy Chashme Buddoor (2013), saw her successful streak in Hindi cinema start with Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), where she played an undercover agent, courtroom drama Pink which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India's first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad. Thriller Haseen Dillruba had streamed on Netflix while sports drama Rashmi Rocket had premiered on ZEE5.