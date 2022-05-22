Taapsee Pannu’s new film DoBaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor will release in cinemas on 19 August. It also features Pavail Gulati.

Pannu, who started her career as a model for brands such as Reliance Trends, Red FM 93.5, UniStyle Image, Coca-Cola, Motorola and Pataloons, among others, made her film debut with Telugu romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam, following it up with Aadukalam (2011), which marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She made a foray into Malayalam cinema around the same time, with Doubles (2011), opposite Mammootty and Nadiya Moidu.

After south Indian offerings such as Mr. Perfect (2011) alongside Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, Veera (2011), opposite Ravi Teja, Tamil film Vandhaan Vendraan, Krishna Vamsi’s Mogudu and Telugu–Tamil bilingual Gundello Gondari, Pannu made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Buddoor, co-starring Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Zafar. Later, she was seen in the big budget action thriller Arrambam co-starring Ajith Kumar and Arya.

Her successful streak in Hindi cinema started with Neeraj Pandey’s film Baby (2015), where she played an undercover agent, courtroom drama Pink which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller Badla, an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India’s first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani’s biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad. Thriller Haseen Dillruba and sports drama Rashmi Rocket had streamed on Netflix and ZEE5 last year while her thriller comedy Looop Lapeta based on time travel had premiered on Netflix this February.