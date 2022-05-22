Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘DoBaaraa’ to release on 19 August

Her successful streak in Hindi cinema started with Neeraj Pandey’s film Baby (2015), where she played an undercover agent, courtroom drama Pink which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller Badla, an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India’s first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani’s biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad. Thriller Haseen Dillruba and sports drama Rashmi Rocket had streamed on Netflix and ZEE5 last year while her thriller comedy Looop Lapeta based on time travel had premiered on Netflix this February.