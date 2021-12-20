New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Looop Lapeta directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, will premiere on Netflix. The film is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run.

Pannu’s successful streak in Hindi cinema started with Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), where she played an undercover agent, courtroom drama Pink which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla, an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Game Over, a bilingual directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Mission Mangal which was about India's first interplanetary expedition and director Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar have followed more recently. Pannu’s last theatrical release was the 2020 drama Thappad. Thriller Haseen Dillruba had also streamed on Netflix.

This September, Sony Pictures Films India had announced a new slate of 17 films, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it will bring to theatres over the next year. These include a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth -Garima who have written films like Bajirao Mastani, Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.

The studio has also released Hollywood flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage, Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions, Ghostbusters – Afterlife, Uncharted, Morbius, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Man From Toronto and Bullet Train.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.