Taapsee Pannu to star in ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ sequel1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Films made for OTT platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release.
NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the sequel to her film Hasseen Dillruba that had streamed on Netflix, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. It will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series, Aanand L.Rai and Himanshu Sharma.