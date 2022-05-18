Taapsee Pannu, Viacom18 Studios announce new film

Taapsee Pannu, Viacom18 Studios announce new film2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- Media and entertainment industry experts say that often stars prefer to extend their brand beyond acting since they do not see themselves doing it for the long haul
NEW DELHI: Viacom18 Studios and actor Taapsee Pannu’s production house Outsiders Films will back a new project together called Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatema Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi. Pannu had launched her banner last July, joining the list of young Bollywood actors producing their own films including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, besides older stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.
Media and entertainment industry experts maintain that often stars prefer to extend their brand beyond acting since they do not see themselves doing it for the long haul. Besides, launching a production house makes sense as they could keep costs under control by not charging a fee for acting but instead taking a share in profits.
It is also done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster. In an earlier interview to Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said roles often become repetitive or not challenging enough, as actors start aging.
After a nearly four-year hiatus from backing high-budget Hindi films, Viacom18 Studios, the movie production arm of Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, is back to making tentpole Bollywood films.
The studio’s last big film Padmaavat had released in January 2018 after which it slowed down on projects as talks of Viacom’s possible merger with Sony Pictures Networks floated. But now the company is looking to scale up investments in content along with its sister company Jio Studios with the aim to make 50 projects per year between the two, comprising feature films as well as content for streaming services.
Starting with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that is scheduled for August, the company will bring out a slate of films in partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, besides an aerial action film titled Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 2023.