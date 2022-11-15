Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to star in new film1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Titled The Crew, the film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
NEW DELHI: Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen in a film called The Crew to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.