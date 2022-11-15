Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to star in new film

Tabu’s first credited role came as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first role as a lead was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Pehla Pehla Pyar (1994), which went unnoticed but she rose to prominence with her role in Vijaypath (1994) opposite Ajay Devgn. Over the years, she is remembered for her performances in Maachis, as a Punjabi woman caught in the rise of Sikh insurgency, critically acclaimed Malayalam period epic film Kalapani directed by Priyadarshan, Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, Astitva, a bilingual, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, Hollywood films The Namesake and Life of Pi, Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and black comedy thriller Andhadhun.