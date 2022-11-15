Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to star in new film

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to star in new film

1 min read . 10:29 AM ISTLata Jha
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to star in new film. (Photo: Twitter)

Titled The Crew, the film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

NEW DELHI: Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen in a film called The Crew to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Tabu’s first credited role came as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first role as a lead was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Pehla Pehla Pyar (1994), which went unnoticed but she rose to prominence with her role in Vijaypath (1994) opposite Ajay Devgn. Over the years, she is remembered for her performances in Maachis, as a Punjabi woman caught in the rise of Sikh insurgency, critically acclaimed Malayalam period epic film Kalapani directed by Priyadarshan, Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, Astitva, a bilingual, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, Hollywood films The Namesake and Life of Pi, Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and black comedy thriller Andhadhun.

After making her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee, Kareena Kapoor Khan established herself with roles in the dramas Aśoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (both 2001). She gained acclaim for her roles in films like Omkara (2006), Jab We Met (2007) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), thrillers Kurbaan (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), and dramas We Are Family (2010), Heroine (2012) and Udta Punjab (2016). Her highest-grossing releases include action film Singham Returns (2014), comedy Good Newwz (2019), and dramas 3 Idiots (2009), Bodyguard (2011) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Sanon who made her acting debut with Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014, was then seen in Bollywood action film Heropanti (2014). She has since starred in the commercially successful romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019), besides ensemble comedies Dilwale (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
