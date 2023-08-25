comScore
'Talk to me before using my songs': Music composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers
Sunny Deol's Gadar-2 has been a smashing success at the box office, earning the team praise from around the country. However, the makers of Gadar-2 have now been questioned by the music composer of the original film Uttam Singh over not giving him due credit for the original songs.

Also Read| Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's blockbuster all set to mint 400 crore

Songs like Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava were originally created by Uttam Singh for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and were recreated by music director Mithoon for the sequel.

Taking a shot at the Gadar-2 makers during an interaction with Amar Ujala, Singh said, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film."

Also Read: Gadar 2, Jailer contest on box office; mint over 400 crore each in 13 days

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol said that Gadar was a film that he had first done two decades back but still had a connect with fans.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
