‘Talk to me before using my songs’: Music composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Gadar-2 a hit, but original music composer Uttam Singh questions lack of credit for songs in sequel.
Sunny Deol's Gadar-2 has been a smashing success at the box office, earning the team praise from around the country. However, the makers of Gadar-2 have now been questioned by the music composer of the original film Uttam Singh over not giving him due credit for the original songs.