Actor Suriya announces new film ‘Kanguva’

After making his debut in Nerukku Ner (1997), Suriya broke through with his role in Nandha (2001) and then had his first major commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha (2003). Following performances of a conman in Pithamagan (2003) and a hunchback in Perazhagan (2004), he played a man suffering from anterograde amnesia in the 2005 hit actioner Ghajini that has later remade in Hindi. He rose to stardom with dual roles of a father and son in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s semi-autobiographical Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). His status as an action star was established with roles of a smuggler in Ayan (2009), and an aggressive cop in the Singam trilogy. He also found success with the science fiction films 7aum Arivu (2011) and 24 (2016) and then went on to work in critically acclaimed movies such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.