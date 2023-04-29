Actor Suriya announces new film ‘Kanguva’

New Delhi: Tamil actor Suriya has announced a new film titled Kanguva co-starring Disha Patani and Yogi Babu. The film will release in multiple languages in 3D.
After making his debut in Nerukku Ner (1997), Suriya broke through with his role in Nandha (2001) and then had his first major commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha (2003). Following performances of a conman in Pithamagan (2003) and a hunchback in Perazhagan (2004), he played a man suffering from anterograde amnesia in the 2005 hit actioner Ghajini that has later remade in Hindi. He rose to stardom with dual roles of a father and son in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s semi-autobiographical Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). His status as an action star was established with roles of a smuggler in Ayan (2009), and an aggressive cop in the Singam trilogy. He also found success with the science fiction films 7aum Arivu (2011) and 24 (2016) and then went on to work in critically acclaimed movies such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
In 2007, Suriya was the brand ambassador of Tanker Foundation and also acted in a short film on AIDS awareness. Over the years, he has lent his voice to other noble causes such as “Save The Tigers" campaign, which aids in the protection and preservation of Tigers in India, and “REACH", a non-profit that cures TB patients for free using supervised medication programs.
In 2004, Suriya was brand ambassador for Pepsi in Tamil Nadu along with R. Madhavan. He was chosen to represent TVS Motors, Sunfeast Biscuits and Aircel in 2006. He has also endorsed Saravana Stores, Bharathi Cements and Emami Navaratna products in 2010. In 2011, he had signed new deals with Nescafe, Close-Up and Zandu Balm.
