NEW DELHI: Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 3 written and directed by Sundar C, will arrive in theatres on 14 October for the Dussehra weekend, the makers have confirmed. The film stars Sundar himself, Arya, Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Manobala, Veronika Arora and others.

The southern film industry is driving recovery for film business in India post the second covid wave. Bollywood has barely locked dates for any new films in theatres while regional cinema lines up offerings that have been drawing audiences, film trade experts said.

Hindi film industry seems to be on the back-foot as its largest territory Maharashtra is yet to allow reopening of cinemas, hurting revenues of theatre releases.

As things stand today, regional language cinema, driven by Telugu and Tamil films, could make up nearly 50% of overall box office collections, a drastic jump from the 25-30% it would bring in before the pandemic, said two trade experts. The rest will be divided equally between Hindi and Hollywood (including dubbed versions) films that are yet to find their bearings after the first and second covid waves. Before the pandemic, Hindi films made up 50-60% of overall box office revenues.

After the first wave, Telugu cinema was quick to churn out money-spinners like Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena and managed three profitable releases in the past month alone when theatres reopened after the second wave. These include SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarasu and Raja Raja Chopra. The industry has been most aggressive among all languages in locking dates for new star-studded titles such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next RRR is also expected to make an announcement soon. The Tamil industry is not too far behind with Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe slated for Diwali.

