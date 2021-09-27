NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar will stream Tamil film Lift starting 1 October. The film stars Kavin and Amritha Aiyar and has been directed by Vineeth Varaprasad.

Disney had recently also announced the direct-to-digital release of romantic film Shiddat on 1 October.

With the Maharashtra government granting reopening permits to cinemas, many producers are fats lining up offerings for theatres. However, trade experts point out that digital release will continue to remain viable for a few titles in the near future that do not foresee being able to manage adequate showcasing in cinemas, given the clutter and backlog.

Most studios had desisted from lining Bollywood films for theatrical release until the Maharashtra government granted reopening permits for cinemas last week.

Netflix which has also acquired Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, has already premiered titles such as Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

The economics also make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional ₹8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of ₹15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around Rs. 20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs. It helps to keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the pipeline that it has to fund, trade experts say.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!