Tamil film ‘Mahaan’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February

NEW DELHI: Tamil film Mahaan directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram will stream directly on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February. It will be available in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

While a few films made a direct debut on digital platforms during the pandemic induced lockdowns when theatres remained shut over the past two years, the big-ticket theatrical releases began this Diwali with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Hollywood offering Spider-Man: No Way Home also set the cash registers ringing.

Last year, Netflix had premiered Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently. ZEE5 brought Pannu’s sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Abhishek Bachchan’s mystery thriller Bob Biswas while Disney+ Hotstar that had already premiered titles like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, streamed Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar for Christmas. The film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The year 2021 saw OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms witness films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, break out, comprising as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes. Further, states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) make up for 75% of viewership for dubbed movies. Malayalam film Minnal Murali is one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while titles like Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. Media experts say acquisition prices for southern films, that were much lower than Hindi films to begin with, is only going to get higher in 2022, as they perform better than many niche, multiplex Hindi films and as previously premium platforms look to go mainstream. Even small Malayalam films can now demand up to Rs. 20-30 crore, as much as a mid-sized Hindi film.

