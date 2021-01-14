Tamil film ‘Master’ garners a million advance ticket sales, may spur recovery

Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said Vijay’s popularity and the absence of any new Hindi movies has ensured positive buzz for the film even in the north. “Though some of Rajinikanth’s films have managed the biggest openings as far as south Indian offerings in the north go, Master could beat those," Johar added. He, however, pointed out that Pongal is a huge opportunity for south Indian films overseas. That business is likely to be muted given the political unrest in the US and the fact that the UK is currently witnessing its third and worst wave of the virus.