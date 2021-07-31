Tamil film ‘Netrikann’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 13 Aug

NEW DELHI: With theatres in Tamil Nadu still shut, Tamil horror flick Netrikann starring Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer and Manikandan will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on 13 August. The film will be available in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam besides Tamil. Covid cases in Tamil Nadu are yet to slow down.

Film trade experts said as theatres reopen, fewer films will release directly on digital platforms. Still some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in cinemas in the near future.

In the past few months, Amazon Prime Video has acquired Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Fahadh Faasil’s Malik while Netflix has bought titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

Movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars. Last month, Jio Cinema started a Malayalam special bringing six titles, including two that had premiered directly on the digital platform.

