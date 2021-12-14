New Delhi: Tamil film Rocky starring Bharathiraja, Raveena Ravi and Vasanth Ravi and directed by Arun Matheswaran will release in cinemas on 23 December. It will clash at the box office with Hindi sports drama ’83 and the new Matrix film.

To be sure, a number of big-ticket films waiting for the covid-19 pandemic to subside are now wasting no time and rushing to lock dates, even if it means competing with another big film on the day of release.

This month, the latest Spider-Man film will premiere on the same day as Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa. The Sankranthi weekend in January will see Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, only a week before which Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR will hit screens.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha too will compete with period drama KGF, a popular franchise in April. Trade experts say these films have lost over a year waiting for theatrical release and have huge investments stuck but the coming days will see great powerplay among producers and distributors in locking screens and show timings. In proof of the fact that it’s never wise for two big films to clash, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been moved to February to avoid releasing alongside RRR.

Trade experts agree there were clashes even before the pandemic but the number of titles pending for release are playing a big role in films arriving on the same day now. Clearly, big films want to come at the most opportune times and many view holidays as weeks where people have more free time and also perhaps more spending capacity. In the short term, this is likely to be a good thing provided there isn’t clutter. Avoiding a clash can be a wise decision if the week is overloaded.

