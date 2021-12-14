Tamil film ‘Rocky’ to release on 23 December

Trade experts agree there were clashes even before the pandemic but the number of titles pending for release are playing a big role in films arriving on the same day now. Clearly, big films want to come at the most opportune times and many view holidays as weeks where people have more free time and also perhaps more spending capacity. In the short term, this is likely to be a good thing provided there isn’t clutter. Avoiding a clash can be a wise decision if the week is overloaded.