Tamil film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ to have a sequel1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Popular films made for video streaming platforms are being remade in different languages or are inspiring sequels, many of which are slated for theatrical release.
New Delhi: Tamil-language period sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa. Ranjith, that had streamed on Amazon Prime Video, will now have a sequel. The film stars Arya, John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan.
