Tamil film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ to have a sequel

The trend underpins the fact that stories can find an audience irrespective of platform, and the creative strategy of many production companies is to be screen-agnostic, senior industry executives have said. The wide reach of streaming platforms, besides the connect and impact of these stories, gives creators the confidence to take them forward in a different language or to a new distribution medium, they point out. The seamless transition of stories in the coming years can happen not only between movie and web screens but extend to comic books and gaming as well.