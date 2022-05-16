Tamil film ‘Sethumaan’ to premiere directly on SonyLIV

Regional films, especially in south Indian languages, are attracting viewership around the world. This is due to the fact that each language from southern India offers unique films which tend to highlight their traditions, culture, locations, and so on. South Indian diaspora is also present in large numbers across the world. Leading platforms are actively acquiring films from these languages. Southern films provide a sort of freshness and storylines different from Hindi that is now primarily making a lot of biopics and war films.