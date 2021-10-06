Tamil film ‘Valimai’ to arrive for Pongal 2022

After the first wave, Telugu cinema was quick to churn out money-spinners like Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena and managed three profitable releases in the past month alone when theatres reopened after the second wave. These include SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarasu and Raja Raja Chopra. The industry has been most aggressive among all languages in locking dates for new star-studded titles such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next RRR is also slated for the first week of January. The Tamil industry is not too far behind with Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe slated for Diwali.

