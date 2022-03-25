Tamil film ‘Valimai’ to premiere on ZEE5

As the theatrical ecosystem restarts, it is crucial to understand that both exhibitors and producers, are stressed financially and have suffered losses which are not just monetary but also in terms of opportunity costs and delayed timelines for multiple projects, Prashant Kulkarni, head of sales, marketing and new business expansion at Carnival Cinemas had said in an earlier interview. “In the long run, our success is intertwined. Hence, the digital release window will go back to pre-covid agreements for the benefit of all. That is not only in favour of exhibitors but will also determine the stature and overall success of the movies themselves. If the box office collection of a movie is low, not many would want to watch it on OTT either, even if it's shown for free," Kulkarni had said.